Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Target Price to $8.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
BBLN opened at $4.73 on Friday. Babylon has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45.
