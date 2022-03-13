Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 3,323,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

