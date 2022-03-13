CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL traded down $9.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,731. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $262.23 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

