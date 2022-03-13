CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,264 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,695,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

