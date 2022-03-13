CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,096.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.02. 6,918,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $320.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

