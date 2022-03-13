CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 462 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.90. 2,998,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,148. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

