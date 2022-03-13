Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 353 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Spire were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 50.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $68.63 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.