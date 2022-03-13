Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 668 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $63.38 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

