Carbon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,700.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $82,700.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.57 or 0.06606534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.92 or 1.00049213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,800,558 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

