Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Down 18.8%

Shares of Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $536,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.20.
Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)
