CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.48

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 25715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,629. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

