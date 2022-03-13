CarLotz (LOTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 3,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 486,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 472,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

