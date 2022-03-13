CarLotz (LOTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
