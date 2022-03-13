CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $155.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $132,784,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

