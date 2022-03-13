CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

