Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $34,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

