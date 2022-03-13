Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.24. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

