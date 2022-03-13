Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.