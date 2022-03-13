Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,639,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

