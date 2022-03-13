Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 383.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $693,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $340.32 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.