Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 383.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $340.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.00 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

