CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 54.0% in February

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 206,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,161. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,858,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 881,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 444,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 214,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,924,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

