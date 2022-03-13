CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.