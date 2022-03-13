Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.85 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.60 $248.06 million $2.25 18.50

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.99% 8.28% 3.38% Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.70% 10.48% 1.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus target price of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment consists of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

