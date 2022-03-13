Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.29. 1,589,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.44. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

