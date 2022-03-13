Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 227.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 48.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 220.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.59. 1,269,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.93 and a one year high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

