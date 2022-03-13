Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of AECOM worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,652. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

