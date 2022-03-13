Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 15,348,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

