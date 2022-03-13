Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 489 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.46. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.