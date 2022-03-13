Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Sells $48,992.16 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

