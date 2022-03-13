Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $79,000 Stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XL Fleet by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in XL Fleet by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $308.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 184.55%.

XL Fleet Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.