CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 15.8% Higher

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.13. 277,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 682,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$608.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.09.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

