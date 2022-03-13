CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 15.8% Higher

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.13. 277,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 682,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$608.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.09.
CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.