ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.14.

CHPT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,005,754 shares of company stock valued at $20,297,330. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

