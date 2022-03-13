Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 61,938 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $24.22 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.