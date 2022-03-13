Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 85.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $470.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.60. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

