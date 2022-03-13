Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $470.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.60. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

