Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 4.6%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 77,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,782,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 92,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 90,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.