Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 355 ($4.65) to GBX 360 ($4.72) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Chemring Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.21) on Thursday. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 352.05 ($4.61). The company has a market capitalization of £910.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

