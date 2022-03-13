Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $39.96. 73,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,671,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

