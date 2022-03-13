China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of China Longyuan Power Group stock opened at 20.84 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of 11.85 and a 12-month high of 24.92.
