China Power International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,031,300 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 15,818,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWIF remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a 1 year low of 0.52 and a 1 year high of 0.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on China Power International Development in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

China Power International Development Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants. It operates through the following segments: Generation and Sales of Coal-Fired Electricity, Generation and Sales of Hydropower Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Wind Power Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Photovoltaic Power Electricity.

