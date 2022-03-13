Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CD opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
About Chindata Group (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
