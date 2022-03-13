Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CD stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 227,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chindata Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 331,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 107,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.