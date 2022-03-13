Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CD stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 227,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chindata Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 331,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 107,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

