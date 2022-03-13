Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Dominion Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

D stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 2,462,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,592. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

