Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,770,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684,971. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

