Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 611.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,789,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

