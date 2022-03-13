Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $8,054,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,006. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.