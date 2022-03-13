CIBC Lowers Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$70.50

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$70.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.75.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.33. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$47.61 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

