CIBC Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$50.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.43.

TSE:SJ opened at C$38.78 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$37.69 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.43.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

