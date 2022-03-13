CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.