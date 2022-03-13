Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

